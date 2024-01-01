rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4024151
Lake Tekapo is the second-largest of three roughly parallel lakes running north&ndash;south along the northern edge of the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Lake Tekapo is the second-largest of three roughly parallel lakes running north–south along the northern edge of the Mackenzie Basin in the South Island of New Zealand. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
4024151

View CC0 License

Lake Tekapo is the second-largest of three roughly parallel lakes running north–south along the northern edge of the Mackenzie Basin in the South Island of New Zealand. Original public domain image from Flickr

More