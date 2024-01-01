Galah. (Eolophus roseicapilla)

Galahs are small cockatoos, with a slim frame and narrow wings suitable for fast and agile flight. Feathers on the back, tail and dorsal surface of the wings are grey, darker at the tips of the flight feathers of the wings and tail. The neck, breast, and underside of the wings are bright pink to almost red. The short, crest is normally laid back appearing as a pale cap. The beak is pale grey. The iris is brown in males and red in females. Juveniles have duller plumage, with pink areas suffused with grey. Galah are gregarious, with large unstable flocks made up of pairs and small social groups that congregate to feed and roost. Original public domain image from Flickr