Variable oystercatcher NZ

The variable oystercatcher (Haematopus unicolor, torea or toreapango) is found on rocky and sandy beaches. It is rare – there were around 3,500 birds in 1994, and they are found only in New Zealand.



Also known as the black oystercatcher, it varies from black and white to pure black, which is more common further south. It has a red bill and red-orange eye-ring, and pink legs. Larger than the pied oystercatcher, it measures 48 centimetres and weighs 725 grams. Original public domain image from Flickr