Crepidotus versutus

Crepidotus versutus, commonly known as the evasive agaric, is a species of fungi in the family Crepidotaceae. It is saprobic on wood, like other Crepidotus species, but it can also decompose herbaceous forest litter. The species is characterized by large, punctate, spores, and the white, hairy pileus. Original public domain image from Flickr