https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4024529Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPink Tulip.Tulips make excellent cut flowers and usually last about a week in a vase. Don't forget to add a little suger to your water to prolong the life of your bouquet. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 4024529View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 821 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2400 x 1642 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPink Tulip.Tulips make excellent cut flowers and usually last about a week in a vase. Don't forget to add a little suger to your water to prolong the life of your bouquet. Original public domain image from FlickrMore