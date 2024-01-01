https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4024583Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe mallard or wild duck is a dabbling duck which breeds throughout the temperate and subtropical Americas, Europe, Asia, and North Africa, and has been introduced to New Zealand, Australia, Peru, . Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 4024583View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 830 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2400 x 1660 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe mallard or wild duck is a dabbling duck which breeds throughout the temperate and subtropical Americas, Europe, Asia, and North Africa, and has been introduced to New Zealand, Australia, Peru, . Original public domain image from FlickrMore