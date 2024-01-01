rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4024583
The mallard or wild duck is a dabbling duck which breeds throughout the temperate and subtropical Americas, Europe, Asia…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The mallard or wild duck is a dabbling duck which breeds throughout the temperate and subtropical Americas, Europe, Asia, and North Africa, and has been introduced to New Zealand, Australia, Peru, . Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
4024583

View CC0 License

The mallard or wild duck is a dabbling duck which breeds throughout the temperate and subtropical Americas, Europe, Asia, and North Africa, and has been introduced to New Zealand, Australia, Peru, . Original public domain image from Flickr

More