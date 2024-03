High and the Mighty.

HK

Hong Kong skyscrapers are an icon of the city. There is nowhere in the world that has more skyscrapers; no, not even New York or up and coming Dubai. There are several different ways of counting a skyscraper but whichever way you roll out the measuring tape Hong Kong always ends up on top. Hong Kong has around 300 buildings over 150m (versus around 225 for NYC) and roughly 60 buildings over 200m (versus 55 for New York). Original public domain image from Flickr