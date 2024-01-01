Garden District. Original public domain image from Flickr

New Orleans.

The glorious Garden District is one of New Orleans' most popular tourist spots, with an atmosphere very different from the hustle and bustle of the French Quarter. Even on its busiest days, the neighborhood's large, graceful mansions seem to invoke a hushed reverence among those who flock to see them.



These mansions and the elegant landscaping around them are the main tourist attraction in the Garden District but there are other must-sees as well. Whatever your Garden District plans, make some time to just stroll around and admire the architecture and the marvelous details that make each mansion unique and don't forget to explore one of the famous New Orleans above-ground cemeteries.