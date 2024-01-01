https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4024666Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHawaiian Sunset. Waikiki beach.One of the most well-known beaches on the planet, this 2-mile stretch of white sand and calm turquoise blue ocean fringed by towering high-rises and boutique resorts is located on the South Shore of Oahu. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 4024666View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 697 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2216 x 1287 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadHawaiian Sunset. Waikiki beach.One of the most well-known beaches on the planet, this 2-mile stretch of white sand and calm turquoise blue ocean fringed by towering high-rises and boutique resorts is located on the South Shore of Oahu. Original public domain image from FlickrMore