Queen Mary. Long Beach.

Even larger than the Titanic and just as elegant, the R.M.S. Queen Mary was once considered the finest ocean liner traversing the Atlantic Ocean. The Queen Mary made exactly 1001 transatlantic crossings in the mid-20th century before it was converted into a hotel in Long Beach, California.



No visit to Long Beach is complete without a stop at the Queen Mary, a retired ocean liner that offers visitors historical intrigue, award-winning restaurants, stunning views of the Long Beach skyline, and even onboard accommodations. The Queen Mary celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2017—she first arrived in Long Beach on Dec. 9, 1967.



A symbol of the Cold War era, the Soviet-built Scorpion submarine has been moored next to the Queen Mary as a tourist attraction for two decades.



The rusty craft was closed to visitors three years ago after it fell into disrepair. Now, its future is uncertain as Queen Mary operator Urban Commons plans to remove the submarine later this year to make way for a massive redevelopment project.