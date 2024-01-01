Evening over Hong Kong.

CNN Ranks the Hong Kong Skyline #1

In its online publication of the worlds best 20 skylines, Hong Kong topped New York City as having the best skyline in the world, CNN saying that Hong Kong makes the picture-perfect two-dimensional skyline both during the day and night. With iconic buildings set before the majestic Victoria Peak in the background, Hong Kong barely topped its only true rival, New York City and the Manhattan Skyline. Original public domain image from Flickr