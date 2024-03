Russell Lupins.

( Lupinus polyphyllus) NZ.

Russell lupins grow each spring from roots that survive the winter, or from geminating seed. They grow well in damp, infertile, gravel soils and are able to tolerate soils low in nutrients – conditions most other plants find unsuitable. They can also withstand hot, dry winds and hard frosts. The gravel roadsides and braided riverbeds are therefore ideal lupin habitat. Original public domain image from Flickr