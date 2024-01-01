rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4024824
Larix decidua, common name European larch, is a species of larch native to the mountains of central…
High and the Mighty.
Larix decidua, common name European larch, is a species of larch native to the mountains of central Europe, in the Alps and Carpathian Mountains, with disjunct lowland populations in northern Poland and southern Lithuania. Original public domain image from Flickr

High and the Mighty.
