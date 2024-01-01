rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4024826
Koi carp. (Cyprinus carpio)Koi or more specifically nishikigoi, are ornamental varieties of domesticated common carp that…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Koi carp. (Cyprinus carpio)
Koi or more specifically nishikigoi, are ornamental varieties of domesticated common carp that are kept for decorative purposes in outdoor koi ponds or water gardens. Koi varieties are distinguished by coloration, patterning, and scalation. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
4024826

View CC0 License

Koi carp. (Cyprinus carpio)
Koi or more specifically nishikigoi, are ornamental varieties of domesticated common carp that are kept for decorative purposes in outdoor koi ponds or water gardens. Koi varieties are distinguished by coloration, patterning, and scalation. Original public domain image from Flickr

More