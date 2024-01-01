Pūkeko.(Porphyrio porphyrio melanotus)

Pūkeko is the New Zealand name for the purple swamphen (Porphyrio porphyrio). There are many subspecies of purple swamphen.



The subspecies found in New Zealand (Porphyrio porphyrio melanotus) is thought to have landed here around a thousand years ago from Australia.



Pūkeko are commonly seen along marshy roadsides and low-lying open country, the bird's range has increased with agricultural development.



Unlike many other native birds, the pūkeko has adapted well to new habitats, such as grassed paddocks, croplands and even city parks, a necessity brought about by disappearing wetlands.



However, the pūkeko is essentially a bird of swampy ground, lagoons, reeds, rushes and swamps. Original public domain image from Flickr