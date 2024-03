Shoveler Duck.

The male shoveler is New Zealand's most handsome duck, with variegated plumage, blue-grey head with a white vertical stripe between the eye and bill, a striking reddish-brown breast, and blue wings. Nature has lavished more beauty on the male than the less attractive female. Shovelers are the fastest flyers of all waterfowl, so their swift flight helps survival when hunting begins. Original public domain image from Flickr