Replica of James Cook's HMB Endeavour.

Sydney.

The Australian-built replica of James Cook's HMB Endeavour is one of the world's most accurate maritime replica vessels. When you come on board you may wonder whether James Cook and his crew have just stepped ashore somewhere on their voyage. The table is set, clothes are hung and the cat is slumbering.



On board the beautifully crafted ship, you glimpse a sailor's life during one of history's great maritime adventures, Captain Cook's epic 1768-71 world voyage. Look and you'll see almost 30 kilometres of rigging and 750 wooden blocks or pulleys! The masts and spars carry 28 sails that spread approximately 10,000 sq feet (930 m2) of canvas.



In the galley below is the huge stove, called a firehearth - state of the art in 1768. The Great Cabin is where Cook worked and dined, sharing the space with famous botanist Joseph Banks, as you can see when you glance around.



Construction of the Endeavour replica began in 1988 and the ship was launched 5 years later. Since then, she has sailed over 170,000 nautical miles twice around the world, visited 29 countries and many Pacific islands, and opened as a museum in 116 ports. Hundreds of thousands of visitors have come on board to see how Cook and his men lived. Original public domain image from Flickr