rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4024855
Mallard Drake.The green head and yellow bill of the mallard duck is a familiar sight to many people living in the Northern…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Mallard Drake.
The green head and yellow bill of the mallard duck is a familiar sight to many people living in the Northern hemisphere. In fact, the mallard is thought to be the most abundant and wide-ranging duck on Earth. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
4024855

View CC0 License

Mallard Drake.
The green head and yellow bill of the mallard duck is a familiar sight to many people living in the Northern hemisphere. In fact, the mallard is thought to be the most abundant and wide-ranging duck on Earth. Original public domain image from Flickr

More