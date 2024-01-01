rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4024857
Red Flowering Gum.Corymbia ficifolia or the red flowering gum also known as Albany red flowering gum (previously known as…
Red Flowering Gum.
Corymbia ficifolia or the red flowering gum also known as Albany red flowering gum (previously known as Eucalyptus ficifolia) is one of the most commonly planted ornamental trees in the broader eucalyptus family. Original public domain image from Flickr

