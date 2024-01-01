https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4024857Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRed Flowering Gum.Corymbia ficifolia or the red flowering gum also known as Albany red flowering gum (previously known as Eucalyptus ficifolia) is one of the most commonly planted ornamental trees in the broader eucalyptus family. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 4024857View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 787 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2400 x 1574 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadRed Flowering Gum.Corymbia ficifolia or the red flowering gum also known as Albany red flowering gum (previously known as Eucalyptus ficifolia) is one of the most commonly planted ornamental trees in the broader eucalyptus family. Original public domain image from FlickrMore