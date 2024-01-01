https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4024901Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlack Swan.The black swan is a large waterbird, a species of swan, which breeds mainly in the southeast and southwest regions of Australia. The species was hunted to extinction in New Zealand, but later reintroduced. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 4024901View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 738 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2400 x 1476 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBlack Swan.The black swan is a large waterbird, a species of swan, which breeds mainly in the southeast and southwest regions of Australia. The species was hunted to extinction in New Zealand, but later reintroduced. Original public domain image from FlickrMore