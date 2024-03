Dg class Diesel-Electric locomotives

These Ex New Zealand Rail Dg class locos were built by English Electric in England in 1956, two of which are preserved in operating condition by the Weka Pass Railway. These locos weighing over 65 tons for only 750 hp, are in true British style "built like a brick out-house". But this means they were built to last, most of the body panels are galvanised! Original public domain image from Flickr