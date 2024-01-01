The Byodo-In Temple

Located at the foot of the 2,000 foot Koʻolau Mountains in the Valley of the Temples in Oʻahu's Kaneohe Region sits the beautiful Byodo-In Temple.







While always a popular stop for visitors who seek locations off the beaten track, the Byodo-In Temple has become more popular since it was used as a filming location in the first season of the ABC Emmy Award winning drama series Lost, where it served as the home of the Korean woman Sun's powerful father.







The Byodo-In Temple was built in the 1960's to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the arrival of the first Japanese immigrant workers in Hawaii who came to work in the sugar plantation fields. It is a replica of the 950-year-old Byodoin Temple located in Uji, Japan on the southern outskirts of Kyoto. Original public domain image from Flickr