https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4025017
Sailing into the Sunset.Waikiki.
Waikiki Beach: The Duke Kahanamoku Statue welcomes you to one of the most popular beaches in the world. Waikiki Beach is host to more than 4 million visitors every year and boasts famous views of Diamond Head (Leahi). Thanks to its small but long-lasting wave break, this is one of the best places in Hawaii to learn how to surf or paddle a canoe. Waikiki is actually made of a few beaches including Fort DeRussy Beach to the west,. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
4025017

View CC0 License

