Giraffe portrait.

Orana has offered visitors the chance to hand feed our giraffe since 1982 and not surprisingly this experience continues to be ranked the number one visitor experience at our zoo. Visitors are simply in awe at the chance to interact with the world’s tallest mammal and are intrigued with their long eyelashes. It is a real thrill to watch the giraffe extend their massive tongues to strip foliage from the branch you are holding. Original public domain image from Flickr