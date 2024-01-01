rawpixel
The Counrty Show.The Clydesdale is a breed of draught horse derived from the farm horses of Clydesdale, Scotland, and named…
The Counrty Show.
The Clydesdale is a breed of draught horse derived from the farm horses of Clydesdale, Scotland, and named after that region. Although originally one of the smaller breeds of draught horses, it is now a tall breed. Original public domain image from Flickr

