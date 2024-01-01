https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4025031Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Counrty Show.The Clydesdale is a breed of draught horse derived from the farm horses of Clydesdale, Scotland, and named after that region. Although originally one of the smaller breeds of draught horses, it is now a tall breed. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 4025031View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 787 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2400 x 1573 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Counrty Show.The Clydesdale is a breed of draught horse derived from the farm horses of Clydesdale, Scotland, and named after that region. Although originally one of the smaller breeds of draught horses, it is now a tall breed. Original public domain image from FlickrMore