rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4025039
King penguin Calgary Zoo.The king penguin is the second largest species of penguin at 70 to 100 cm tall and weighs 11 to 16…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

King penguin Calgary Zoo.
The king penguin is the second largest species of penguin at 70 to 100 cm tall and weighs 11 to 16 kg. In size it is second only to the emperor penguin. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
4025039

View CC0 License

King penguin Calgary Zoo.
The king penguin is the second largest species of penguin at 70 to 100 cm tall and weighs 11 to 16 kg. In size it is second only to the emperor penguin. Original public domain image from Flickr

More