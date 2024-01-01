rawpixel
New York-New York uses the New York City influence of its name in several ways. Its architecture is meant to evoke the New York City skyline of the 1940s era; the hotel includes several towers configured to resemble New York City towers such as the Empire State Building and the Chrysler Building. In front of the property is a replica of the Statue of Liberty, and replicas of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument, the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Main Immigration Building on Ellis Island, and Grand Central Terminal. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
4025048

View CC0 License

