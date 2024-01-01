rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4025060
Dawn New Brighton Pier. NZThere have been two New Brighton Piers in New Brighton, New Zealand. The first pier, of wooden…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Dawn New Brighton Pier. NZ
There have been two New Brighton Piers in New Brighton, New Zealand. The first pier, of wooden construction, opened on 18 January 1894 and was demolished on 12 October 1965. The current concrete pier was opened on 1 November 1997. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
4025060

View CC0 License

Dawn New Brighton Pier. NZ
There have been two New Brighton Piers in New Brighton, New Zealand. The first pier, of wooden construction, opened on 18 January 1894 and was demolished on 12 October 1965. The current concrete pier was opened on 1 November 1997. Original public domain image from Flickr

More