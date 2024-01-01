rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4025075
Orange pore fungus (Favolaschia calocera) grows on wood.Fruit-body: This little fungus is very bright orange in colour. It…
Orange pore fungus (Favolaschia calocera) grows on wood.

Fruit-body: This little fungus is very bright orange in colour. It is fan shaped like a ping pong bat, with a short stem (up to 20 mm long), attached to the side of the cap and to logs or dead branches. Instead of gills it has large pores giving it a honeycombed appearance. The pores are visible through the thin flesh. The fungus is 5-40 mm diameter. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
4025075

View CC0 License

