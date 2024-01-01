https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4025075Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOrange pore fungus (Favolaschia calocera) grows on wood.Fruit-body: This little fungus is very bright orange in colour. It is fan shaped like a ping pong bat, with a short stem (up to 20 mm long), attached to the side of the cap and to logs or dead branches. Instead of gills it has large pores giving it a honeycombed appearance. The pores are visible through the thin flesh. The fungus is 5-40 mm diameter. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 4025075View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 724 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2112 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4787 x 2888 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadOrange pore fungus (Favolaschia calocera) grows on wood.Fruit-body: This little fungus is very bright orange in colour. It is fan shaped like a ping pong bat, with a short stem (up to 20 mm long), attached to the side of the cap and to logs or dead branches. Instead of gills it has large pores giving it a honeycombed appearance. The pores are visible through the thin flesh. The fungus is 5-40 mm diameter. Original public domain image from FlickrMore