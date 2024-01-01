Red billed gull and chick.

The red-billed gull (Chroicocephalus scopulinus), once also known as the mackerel gull, is a native of New Zealand, being found throughout the country and on outlying islands including the Chatham Islands and subantarctic islands. The Māori name of this species is tarapunga or akiaki. Its vernacular name is sometimes also used for the dolphin gull, a somewhat similar-looking but unrelated species. As is the case with many gulls, the red-billed gull has traditionally been placed in the genus Larus. Original public domain image from Flickr