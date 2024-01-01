Red billed gull and chick (40)

Red-billed gulls

The red-billed gull or tarāpunga (Larus novaehollandiae) has a white body with grey wings tipped with black then white. Their bills and legs are red. They are 37 centimetres long – considerably smaller than black-backed gulls. Males weigh 300 grams and females about 260 grams.



Red-billed gulls are found around the southern hemisphere in temperate and tropical regions. There are several subspecies, of which Larus novaehollandiae scopulinus occurs only in New Zealand. Original public domain image from Flickr