rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4025097
Sea anemones are a group of water-dwelling, predatory animals of the order Actiniaria. They are named for the anemone, a…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Sea anemones are a group of water-dwelling, predatory animals of the order Actiniaria. They are named for the anemone, a terrestrial flower. Sea anemones are classified in the phylum Cnidaria, class Anthozoa, subclass Hexacorallia. [1] Anthozoa often have large polyps that allow for digestion of larger prey and also lack a medusa stage.[2] As cnidarians, sea anemones are related to corals, jellyfish, tube-dwelling anemones, and Hydra. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
4025097

View CC0 License

Sea anemones are a group of water-dwelling, predatory animals of the order Actiniaria. They are named for the anemone, a terrestrial flower. Sea anemones are classified in the phylum Cnidaria, class Anthozoa, subclass Hexacorallia. [1] Anthozoa often have large polyps that allow for digestion of larger prey and also lack a medusa stage.[2] As cnidarians, sea anemones are related to corals, jellyfish, tube-dwelling anemones, and Hydra. Original public domain image from Flickr

More