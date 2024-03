Lagoon Jelly fish.

The lagoon jellyfish is found in the ocean, where it tends to dwell within the top 2.5 m of the water during the day to allow its symbiotic zooxanthellae access to light. Sunlight governs its life, especially in the Palau lakes, and this species follows the sun from west to east until it reaches the shadows near the shore. When the sun is setting, the lagoon jellyfish sinks to lower levels of its habitat. Original public domain image from Flickr