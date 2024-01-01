The Esplanade building.

Singapore.

The Esplanade Building is also known as the “Durian”--"-a smelly and spiky tropical fruit", the dome-shaped structure with its “spiky look” overlooks Marina Bay at the waterfront.



The Esplanade Building is a structure on the waterfront built on 6 hectares of waterside land beside Marina Bay close to the opening of the Singapore River. It was built for the purpose of providing a venue for the performing arts in Singapore.



Named after the Esplanade which is very close, the building has a concert hall that seats 1,600, a performing arts theater that seats 2,000, studios for rehearsal, and multiple recital rooms. Its library is located on the 3rd floor of the building and there are centers for performing outdoors, and food and retail space at the building’s Mall. On the 4th floor, there is an open air space.



For those interested in the performing arts, the Esplanade showcases a vast array of both local and international events. Original public domain image from Flickr