rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4025140
A peaceful rest. Queenstown Cemetery.Set back from the town and with good views over the lake is this little, well tended…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A peaceful rest. Queenstown Cemetery.
Set back from the town and with good views over the lake is this little, well tended, cemetery. It came as no big surprise to find so many Scottish and Irish names on the graves of those buried here. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
4025140

View CC0 License

A peaceful rest. Queenstown Cemetery.
Set back from the town and with good views over the lake is this little, well tended, cemetery. It came as no big surprise to find so many Scottish and Irish names on the graves of those buried here. Original public domain image from Flickr

More