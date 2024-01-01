rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4025143
Beach access Ruakaka. The general area is made up of Ruakaka Beach, Ruakaka Township and Marsden Point. Other Bream Bay…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Beach access Ruakaka. The general area is made up of Ruakaka Beach, Ruakaka Township and Marsden Point. Other Bream Bay localities such as One Tree Point, Takahiwai and even Waipu are often included in general conversation regarding the area.

Ruakaka Beach lies near the mouth of the Ruakaka River which boasts a rare bird reserve and popular Summer camping ground. It is primarily a residential area made up of a mixture of permanent homes and beach shacks. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
4025143

View CC0 License

Beach access Ruakaka. The general area is made up of Ruakaka Beach, Ruakaka Township and Marsden Point. Other Bream Bay localities such as One Tree Point, Takahiwai and even Waipu are often included in general conversation regarding the area.

Ruakaka Beach lies near the mouth of the Ruakaka River which boasts a rare bird reserve and popular Summer camping ground. It is primarily a residential area made up of a mixture of permanent homes and beach shacks. Original public domain image from Flickr

More