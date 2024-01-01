https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4025143Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBeach access Ruakaka. The general area is made up of Ruakaka Beach, Ruakaka Township and Marsden Point. Other Bream Bay localities such as One Tree Point, Takahiwai and even Waipu are often included in general conversation regarding the area.Ruakaka Beach lies near the mouth of the Ruakaka River which boasts a rare bird reserve and popular Summer camping ground. It is primarily a residential area made up of a mixture of permanent homes and beach shacks. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 4025143View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 744 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2170 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3511 x 2177 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBeach access Ruakaka. The general area is made up of Ruakaka Beach, Ruakaka Township and Marsden Point. Other Bream Bay localities such as One Tree Point, Takahiwai and even Waipu are often included in general conversation regarding the area.Ruakaka Beach lies near the mouth of the Ruakaka River which boasts a rare bird reserve and popular Summer camping ground. It is primarily a residential area made up of a mixture of permanent homes and beach shacks. Original public domain image from FlickrMore