Russell Lupins.Standing Tall.

In New Zealand, where it is known as the Russell lupin, Lupinus polyphyllus is classed as an invasive species[citation needed and covers large areas next to roadsides, pastures and riverbeds, especially in the Canterbury region. It is documented as being first naturalised in 1958 and it has been suggested that tour bus drivers deliberately spread seeds of the plant to promote colourful roadside vegetation in areas which some tourists may consider to be rather drab. Original public domain image from Flickr