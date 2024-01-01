rawpixel
Leratiomyces ceres, commonly known as the Redlead Roundhead, is mushroom which has a bright red to orange cap and dark…
Leratiomyces ceres, commonly known as the Redlead Roundhead, is mushroom which has a bright red to orange cap and dark purple-brown spore depositSpecies: Leratiomyces ceres

Found throughout the year after rain on wood chip gardens in large numbers very common. Original public domain image from Flickr

