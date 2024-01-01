rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4025186
Bolts of fabric.
A bolt is a unit of measurement used as an industry standard for a variety of materials from wood to canvas, typically materials stored in a roll. The length is usually either 40 or 100 yards, but varies depending on the fabric being referred to, for example, a bolt of canvas is traditionally 39 yards. The width of a bolt is usually 45 or 60 inches, but widths may include 35–36”, 39”, 41”, 44–45”, 50”, 52–54", 58–60” and 66”, 72", 96", and 108". Original public domain image from Flickr

4025186

