Stephen Avenue is a major pedestrian mall in downtown Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The mall is the portion of 8 Avenue SW between 4 Street SW and 1 Street SE.



The street is known for some of Calgary's finest restaurants, cafés, pubs and bars. The street also provides an eclectic mix of boutiques and high-end retail. Major shopping centres include The Core Shopping Centre, (formerly Calgary Eaton Centre/TD Square), Bankers Hall, Fashion Central, Scotia Centre, and The Bay department store.



The street is also home to downtown Calgary's major convention and exhibition facility, the Telus Convention Centre, and two hotels, the Hyatt Regency Calgary, which incorporates several historic buildings into its facade, and the Calgary Marriott.