Whangarei Marina.

NZ

Nestled in the heart of the city, Whangarei Marina is unrivalled as a boaties stopover. This sheltered sanctuary at the western end of the Whangarei harbour offers secure berthage on Marina fingers, or pile moorings. Surrounded by restaurants, parks, swimming pools, a large supermarket and great variety of specialist marine services, it offer total convenience and choice. Original public domain image from Flickr