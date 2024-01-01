https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4025233Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJust Joey. Elegant buds of coppery-orange veined with red. The opening petals are attractively waved and the flowers remain pleasing to the end. Free and continuous flowering. Rather sprawling growth. A good cut flower. Fragrant. 3 ft. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 4025233View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 822 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2400 x 1643 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadJust Joey. Elegant buds of coppery-orange veined with red. The opening petals are attractively waved and the flowers remain pleasing to the end. Free and continuous flowering. Rather sprawling growth. A good cut flower. Fragrant. 3 ft. Original public domain image from FlickrMore