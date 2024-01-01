Catholic Cathedral Christchurch

The Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament in Barbadoes Street is regarded as one of the finest examples of church architecture in Australasia. This page profiles the architect and the construction of the Cathedral, and provides links to futher reading.







Following the earthquakes of 2010 and February 2011, the Cathedral was severely damaged. There has been considerable heritage deconstruction. A decision on the future of the Cathedral is still to be made. Original public domain image from Flickr