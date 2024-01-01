https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4025261Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNatures designs. Ferns are mostly a tropical group, and New Zealand has an unusually high number of species for a temperate country. We have about 200 species, ranging from ten-metre-high tree ferns to filmy ferns just 20 millimetres long. About 40 per cent of these species occur nowhere else in the world. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 4025261View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 755 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2400 x 1509 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadNatures designs. Ferns are mostly a tropical group, and New Zealand has an unusually high number of species for a temperate country. We have about 200 species, ranging from ten-metre-high tree ferns to filmy ferns just 20 millimetres long. About 40 per cent of these species occur nowhere else in the world. Original public domain image from FlickrMore