https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4025261
Natures designs. Ferns are mostly a tropical group, and New Zealand has an unusually high number of species for a temperate…
Natures designs. Ferns are mostly a tropical group, and New Zealand has an unusually high number of species for a temperate country. We have about 200 species, ranging from ten-metre-high tree ferns to filmy ferns just 20 millimetres long. About 40 per cent of these species occur nowhere else in the world. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
4025261

View CC0 License

