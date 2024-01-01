Barred owl fledgling. Original public domain image from Flickr

Did you know that barred owl fledglings leave the nest before they're able to fly? At about 4 to 5 weeks old, young will stray from the nest, eventually dropping to the ground. They may climb leaning trees near the nest to perch. These young owls will begin short flights once they're about 10 weeks old. Longer flights occur at about 12 weeks old. Even though these young may seem abandoned, their parents are nearby and still delivering food. This young owl wandered onto a road, but staff at Mingo National Wildlife Refuge were able to find a more safe location nearby.

Photo by Debbie Koenigs/USFWS. Original public domain image from Flickr