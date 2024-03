Monarch chrysalis on common milkweed (day 3). Original public domain image from Flickr

Third day as a chrysalis. The chrysalis retains water drops from a period of heavy rainfall this morning. Note: This transformation occurred in the wild. If you'd like to help monarchs, we recommend creating pollinator habitat by planting milkweed and other nectar sources native to your area. Photo by Courtney Celley/USFWS. Original public domain image from Flickr