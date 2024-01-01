rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4025501
Bittersweet nightshade is considered a weedy flower in much of the country. It's berries are not deadly but they can make…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Bittersweet nightshade is considered a weedy flower in much of the country. It's berries are not deadly but they can make you sick if eaten in any quantity!. Bittersweet Nightshade in Minnesota. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4025501

View CC0 License

Bittersweet nightshade is considered a weedy flower in much of the country. It's berries are not deadly but they can make you sick if eaten in any quantity!. Bittersweet Nightshade in Minnesota. Original public domain image from Flickr

More