Garter Snake. As warmer weather arrives in Iowa, DeSoto and Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuges are seeing snakes, frogs…
Garter Snake. As warmer weather arrives in Iowa, DeSoto and Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuges are seeing snakes, frogs and turtles out and about. Remember to watch for creatures crossing the road!. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4025504

View CC0 License

