https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4025519Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNative Milkweed. This species of milkweed commonly known as butterfly weed is native to the eastern half of the United States. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4025519View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5184 x 3456 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadNative Milkweed. This species of milkweed commonly known as butterfly weed is native to the eastern half of the United States. Original public domain image from FlickrMore