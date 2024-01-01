rawpixel
Ruby-throated hummingbird feeding from an obedient plant. Obedient plants bloom from August to October and can grow up to…
Ruby-throated hummingbird feeding from an obedient plant. Obedient plants bloom from August to October and can grow up to four feet tall. These long, tubular flowers are a great way to attract hummingbirds!. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4025523

View CC0 License

